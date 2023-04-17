Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - New Lockers at Golden 1 Center!

Cody's Caravan is circling the Golden 1 Center this morning, in advance of Game 2 of the playoffs! Cody's finding out about some new lockers by the arena, just in case you need to store something that you can't bring in to the arena.
