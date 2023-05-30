Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan - developing vintage photos!

Cody's Caravan is in Auburn today, at viewer Jodi's home as she develops some photo negatives! They're from the 1920's and 30's, are believed to be from the famous California mountain climber Worthie Doyle's adventures!
