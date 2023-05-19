Watch CBS News

Cody's Caravan at Stockton Flavor Fest!

Stockton Flavor Fest celebrates the food, music, arts and culture that make up the diverse communities of the Stockton region! Cody's Caravan is at the Weber Point Events Center, getting a preview of this weekend's festivities!
