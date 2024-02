Cody's Caravan - aerospace history in Murphys Cody has taken the caravan to Murphys, to talk with retired aerospace Journalist Sanders Lamont. Sanders was an aerospace writer for TODAY and the Gannett News Service during the 1960s and early 1970s. He covered the 1967 Apollo 1 tragedy, the moon landing, the dramatic Apollo 13 mission and the Skylab missions.