Club Blitzen! Club Blitzen is a holiday pop up bar located inside Trophy Club bar, a speakeasy in Tipsy Putt. While you can find a casual holiday atmosphere in Tipsy Putt, Trophy Club has been elevated into a naughty reindeer den complete with cozy holiday vibes, naughty and nice list cocktails (the nice list is zero proof) and plenty of holiday photo opportunities! Ashley Williams is checking it out!