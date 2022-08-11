Watch CBS News

Cirque du Soleil visits the Sacramento Zoo!

The cast of Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" are at the Sacramento Zoo to do a human tower that will be comparable in height to a giraffe! Ashley Williams is at the zoo to see if the giraffes are impressed, and also to do a little giraffe impersanation!
