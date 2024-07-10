Watch CBS News

Christmas in July at the Animal Shelter!

Christmas in July at Elk Grove Animal Shelter. It might be 110 degrees but inside we're bringing the holiday spirit with $25 adoptions for all shelter pets all month long. You can check out the adoptable cats, bunnies, guinea pigs and turtles.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.