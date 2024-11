Chicken Sliders, Loaded Fries, Fully Loaded Burritos, and More! Nash + Tender is a vibrant hot chicken joint based in Stockton, CA, renowned for its bold and flavorful Nashville hot chicken. The restaurant offers a variety of heat levels, ranging from mild country to extra hot, catering to all spice lovers. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients, quick service, and a welcoming atmosphere, Nash + Tender is sure to become your favorite local hot chicken destination!