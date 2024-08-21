Watch CBS News

Check out the new menu items at Juju Kitchen!

Juju Kitchen in Sacramento introduces new dishes and cocktails, featuring a "Hot August Nights" cocktail week with a variety of chile pepper drinks. At the end of August, they will also host a special week with cocktails of varying heat levels.
