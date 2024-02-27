Watch CBS News

Central Valley Cuddle - meet Cheeky!

We head over to the Stockton Animal Shelter to meet a VERY SWEET GIRL named Cheeky! Cheeky and all of her furry friends need YOU to come and take them home, and we're finding out about an adoption event in Manteca this weekend!
