Celebrating International Women's Day at Teneral Cellars! Today is International Women's Day and this local women-owned wine lounge is kicking off the day with a celebration! Teneral Cellars, a women-owned, award-winning, community-focused tasting room and wine lounge in Midtown Sacramento, will host a full-day celebration in honor of International Women’s Day TODAY (Sunday, March 8) from noon to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and will bring together music, performance, local makers, and curated experiences to celebrate women on this globally recognized day.