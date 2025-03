Celebrating 10 Years of Crafting Stylish Leather Bags! UnoEth is celebrating 10 years of crafting high-quality, handmade leather goods and home decor while empowering artisans globally. Founded as a father-daughter brand in Sacramento and now based in Oakland, UnoEth partners with skilled artisans in Ethiopia and beyond to create timeless, ethically made products. This milestone marks a decade of impact, craftsmanship, and community.