Celebrate rich culture and community at the 50th Filipino Fiesta in Sacramento! The 50th Anniversary Filipino Fiesta of Sacramento is a celebration of Filipino culture, heritage, and tradition. Viewers will learn about the rich history of the Filipino community through cultural performances, live entertainment, food vendors, community organizations, and the annual parade. A special feature this year is the Cypher Stage, taking place inside the Jose Rizal Community Center from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This interactive talent showcase is designed to discover and highlight emerging Filipino-American singers, dancers, performers, and creatives.