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Celebrate mom at the Mother's Day Brunch at Wolfe Heights Estates & Winery!

Celebrate Mom in the most beautiful way this year at Wolfe Heights Estates & Winery. Join us for a special Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 AM to 3 PM, featuring a thoughtfully curated brunch menu, delicious wines, and a relaxed, scenic atmosphere perfect for gathering with loved ones. The celebration continues throughout the day with local vendors and live entertainment from 11 AM to 7 PM, creating a vibrant, all-day experience to enjoy at your own pace. After brunch, stay and sip while you explore unique goods, soak in the music, and take in the views.
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