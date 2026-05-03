Celebrate mom at the Mother's Day Brunch at Wolfe Heights Estates & Winery! Celebrate Mom in the most beautiful way this year at Wolfe Heights Estates & Winery. Join us for a special Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 AM to 3 PM, featuring a thoughtfully curated brunch menu, delicious wines, and a relaxed, scenic atmosphere perfect for gathering with loved ones. The celebration continues throughout the day with local vendors and live entertainment from 11 AM to 7 PM, creating a vibrant, all-day experience to enjoy at your own pace. After brunch, stay and sip while you explore unique goods, soak in the music, and take in the views.