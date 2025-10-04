Celebrate Filipino Style at the fifth annual Filipino American History Month Celebration in Elk Grov Magkaisa celebrates the intersectional identities, histories, and contributions of the Filipino community in Sacramento and surrounding areas. The festival brings together families, local artists, small businesses, and community leaders for Filipino food, artisan vendors, live performances — including drag shows and Filipino martial arts demos — family-friendly cultural activities, and community resources in the Bayanihan Booths. Attendees can also enter prize drawings from vendors and sponsors, including a Labubu giveaway. Magkaisa 2025, our fifth annual Filipino American History Month celebration and night market in Elk Grove, happening Friday, Oct. 10, 4–9 p.m.