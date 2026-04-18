Celebrate Earth Month with hands on learning at the Atrium 916! Atrium 916 and Arden Fair have team up to present Earth Month: a Learn and Grow Celebration on Saturday, April 18th at Arden Fair. The community is invited to take part in a series of interactive, family-friendly activities focused on sustainability, environmental awareness, and hands-on learning between 1- 4pm today. Sustainable and eco-centric educational booths and vendors “Color Your Own” reusable tote bag activity at Atrium 916’s Zero Waste Mobile Art Café Sustainable art installation by local artist Yennie Zhou and live music by local musicians.