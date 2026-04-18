Celebrate Earth Day 2026 with the kids at the Aerospace Museum in McClellan Park! There is no better way to celebrate Earth Day than with an Earth S.T.E.A.M. Day at the Aerospace Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where curious minds can enjoy special STEAM activities to get closer to our planet while learning about science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Guests can hang out with Makani -- the trailblazer for airborne wind turbines -- or maybe pay a visit to the NASA Space Theatre to see what everyone is learning about other planets.