Celebrate 916 Day by volunteering to beautify local parks! The annual 9-1-6 Day event series invites volunteers to celebrate city parks with a range of activities across Sacramento. Hosted by the Department of Youth, Parks, & Community Enrichment (YPCE) and the Parks & Community Enrichment Commission, residents can participate in seven beautification and service events throughout the city. These events aim to promote volunteerism and strengthen partnerships at local parks and green spaces.