Celebrate 40 years of locally grown food with a farmers market! For 40 years, Produce Express has been the bridge connecting the two. The family-owned-and-operated produce wholesaler has been solidifying partnerships between those who grow our food and those who cook it since 1984. Today, they're celebrating with a farmers market for vendors and restaurants alike. Molly's speaking with local farmers and chefs about the 40 years of bringing locally grown food to our tables.