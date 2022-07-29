Watch CBS News

CBS' "Secret Celebrity Renovation" - Nischelle Turner and "Boston Rob" Mariano join us!

Season 2 of CBS' "Secret Celebrity Renovation" kicks off tonight! Cody and Court talk with host Nischelle Turner and home improvement contractor (and "Survivor" legend) "Boston Rob" Mariano about what to expect on the show this season!
