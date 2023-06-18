California Museum "Black Pioneers" Pictorial Quilt Exhibit The California Museum announces the opening of "Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West," a timeline of original pictorial quilts exploring the path of Black history in the West. On view from June 10 through October 1, 2023, the exhibit dispels the myth that Black people in the old West were mostly cowboys, showing the rich diversity in African Americans' occupations and achievements in society, religion, education and the arts from 1528 through the Civil Rights Movement.