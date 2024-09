Ca'jeanine's Restaurant/grocery store owner, Jeanine Perkins, joins us to make a delicious Cajun omelette!

Ca'jeanine's Restaurant/Grocery Store, 9am Ca'jeanine's Restaurant/grocery store owner, Jeanine Perkins, joins us to make a delicious Cajun omelette!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On