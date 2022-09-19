Watch CBS News

Burnout to Breakthrough with Dr. Oma Agbai

It’s estimated that nearly ten million working mothers in the U.S. are suffering from burnout. Dr. Oma Agbai with UC Davis Health joins Courtney to share the greatest lessons she has learned on how to overcome burnout.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.