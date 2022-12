Bringing joy to the holidays! The holidays are often considered to be the most joyful time of the year, but for many people it is met with intensified feelings of anxiety and stress. Why do people dread this time of year and how can we bring back joy to the holidays? Cindi Cohn is the bestselling author of "More Joy" and a professional counselor. She's joining Tina and Ashley to provide some tips to help people lower their stress and reconnect them back to joy this holiday season!