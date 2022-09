Bow Wow Days BOW WOW DAYS is a free and pet-friendly festival for PETS and their people! With events including Running of The Bulls (French and English Bulldogs) Wiener Dogs, and Chihuahua races. A PAW Pageant includes a Talent and Costume Contest! Exhibitors, Food, Music, Resources, Demonstrations, and more. This is a PETacular event you don’t want to miss.