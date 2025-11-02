Big Valley Ford’s 3rd Annual Día de Los Muertos Festival in Stockton! Big Valley Ford’s 3rd Annual Día de Los Muertos Festival brings Stockton families together for a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and remembrance. The free, family-friendly event features live mariachi and Folklórico performances, colorful ofrendas, classic car displays, and activities for all ages — including face painting, caricature artist, free family photo booth with keepsake photo, a trunk-or-treat, and free tacos for guests. It’s a joyful showcase of Hispanic heritage and local pride.