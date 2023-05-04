Watch CBS News

Big Day of Giving: LSS of Northern California

In honor of Big Day of Giving, Jordan Segundo is in Sacramento with the LSS of Northern California and they're helping the community by getting rid of homelessness. See how you can help and support this wonderful organization to end homelessness.
