Bella is at The Christmas Summit The Vintage Sale At Summitt Farm presents: Christmas At Summitt Farm. This event started in 2013 as a way to bring local antique, vintage and artisan vendors together in a unique setting and offer customers a memorable treasure hunting experience. This event you will find antiques, vintage Christmas items, garden decor, hand made bird houses, artisan baked goods, California state fair award winning Jams & Jellies from Jim Austin, local artists and more. 24 hand selected vendors spread out over 1/2 acre among gardens in rural Vacaville.