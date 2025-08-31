Bella Goes Curling Wine Country Curling Club is excited to welcome curlers from across the country to the 2025 Jerome Larson Memorial Crush Bonspiel, held August 29-31 at Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville, California. The three-day event promises thrilling competition, great arena ice, and a warm California welcome. This year’s bonspiel will feature 24 teams competing in 6 pools named for some of California’s favorite wines: Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet, Pinot Noir, Malbec, and Barbera. Teams will battle through round robin pool play before advancing to bracket play in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Champions will be crowned in the Meritage (A) Bracket, the Reserve (B) Bracket, and the Vintage (C, D, E) Brackets.