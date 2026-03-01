Bella bounds with a baby goat at Dutch Hollow Farms! Looking for the perfect family outing this season? Whether it’s a school field trip, a stroll through vibrant tulip fields, cuddles with adorable baby animals, racing down massive slides, or snapping those frame-worthy family photos, Dutch Hollow Farms is the place to be! This family-owned, family-friendly gem in Modesto is bursting with hands-on fun for all ages. Baby Animal Days—an unforgettable experience where kids (and kids at heart!) can hold, pet, and interact with a variety of sweet, snuggly newborn animals. It’s fresh air, farm fun, and memory-making all in one stop!