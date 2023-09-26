Watch CBS News

Bark Dog Park and Tap Room - Modesto

What if you took your dog to the dog park, ,and there was a bar there as well? That's what Bark Dog Park and Tap Room is bringing to Modesto! Elora Jorgenson from the tap room joins John and Courtney to show us around!
