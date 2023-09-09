Watch CBS News

Ball Metal School Supply Car and Motorcycle Show

School supply donations will benefit Solano County schools. All car and motorcycle entrants that bring in school supplies will be provided a lunch. There will be custom handmade trophies, raffle table, 50/50 raffle, PLANT TOURS! AND MORE!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.