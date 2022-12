Ball By Yourself Enspyre33 CEO Chad Briscoe is a native of the Bay Area and a former professional basketball player and collegiate All-American player as well as the inventor of Ball by Yourself ®, the world's first three-in-one detachable basketball and fitness training tool. It was designed to help users work on dribbling, passing, shooting & fitness skills while simulating real-time game movements, anytime and anywhere. Celebrities like Steph Curry and Kevin Hart have even approved it!