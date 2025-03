Ashley Checks Out Sac Metro Fire Peer Support Program! Sac Metro Fire's Peer Support Program is expanding with the addition of a new canine program. "Silver," the pup of firefighter Bo Santiago, met the Board of Directors on 2/27 and will have his first day at Fire Station 109 today. The spotlight will be on the Peer Support Program and its membership, with the handler, program manager, and the family who adopted the dog all present.