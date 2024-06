Art In A Van! You're not supposed to take candy from strangers in vans -- but what about art? Ilsa Louise Hess is the local artist behind the mobile art studio, Art in a Van, creating beautiful things in her 1982 VW Westfalia Van named Ruffles -- and for a good cause! She donates all the money she makes toward local animal shelters and rescues. Molly Riehl is stopping by the van to learn more!