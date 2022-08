"Another Wing" - Dj Khaled's new ghost kitchen collaboration! "Another Wing" by DJ Khaled, a collaboration between the Grammy-winning artist and REEF, one of the world's largest ghost kitchen operators, will be serving up its signature flavors across the Sacramento region through its custom digital storefront on UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub, as well as for pickup at the Hilton Garden Inn and Suites in Natomas! Tina is with REEF's Mason Harrison getting a taste!