Alan is Caffeinated and Ready to Rappel 100 people will be rappelling down over 70 feet down a five-story building today. And it's all for a great cause for a Modesto Area Non-profit. Lots of fun activities for the whole family, Superheroes in Action. Over the Edge is a unique fundraising experience that gives participants the thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime chance to rappel down the side of a building, all while helping students reach new heights. Even if you are not rappelling down the building, there are many activities for the whole family to check out. We are live with The People's Reporter... I mean... the people's Volunteer for this event, Alan Sanchez, with more.