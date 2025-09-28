Aging Well Symposium 5th Annual Aging Well Symposium and Resource Fair! This event has grown out of a deep passion for seniors, family caregivers, and helping people prepare for the future. Our mission exists to empower seniors, family caregivers, and their loved ones by providing education, resources, and community connections so that every individual can navigate the aging journey with confidence, dignity, and support. The 5th Annual Aging Well Symposium and Resource Fair, taking place next Saturday, Oct. 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. is a totally free event for people to come and listen to speakers who share about all things caregiving and senior life related. Our Resource Fair features a wide range of services—from in-home care, hospice, and Medicare guidance, to estate attorneys, real estate, mortgage, and even end-of-life planning resources. We’re also proud to have several nonprofits, including Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center, Artisan Mind, and the ALS Association and others