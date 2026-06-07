Actor Doug Jones coming to Sinister Creature Con 2026! If you don't think you know Doug, you sooooooo know Doug! He was the incredibly talented man in the suit for Saru in Star Trek Strange New Worlds, Abe Sapien in the Hellboy franchise and the title roles of Fauno and the Pale Man in Pan's Labyrinth, the zombie William "Billy" Butcherson in the Walt Disney Pictures Halloween film Hocus Pocus and more! He will be at this year's Sinister Creature Con at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Sacramento.