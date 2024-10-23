Watch CBS News

A Very Spooky Circus!

Prepare to be immersed in a world of wonder as you witness jaw-dropping acts and supernatural spectacles, including fire arts and aerial performance by Infinite Spin Performing Arts! Courtney is finding out more about A Very Spooky Circus!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.