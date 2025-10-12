A Spooky Sweet Surprise in Studio It all began with a humble bridge table, a microwave, and a crock pot — and a spark of inspiration. In no time, what started as a simple hobby blossomed into Frann Edley's dream to build something truly her own. On March 1, 1995, Sugar Plum Chocolates opened its doors in Northeast Pennsylvania, and with it began a delicious journey centered around one heartfelt mission: to spread joy, one bite at a time. Together with her son, Neil, Frann founded Sugar Plum with a commitment to quality, creativity, and customer care. That dedication quickly turned a small local candy shop into a growing family-run business. Just one year later, Sugar Plum launched its very first website, and by 2000, their handcrafted treats were delighting customers nationwide.