Watch CBS News

A Spooky Sweet Surprise in Studio

It all began with a humble bridge table, a microwave, and a crock pot — and a spark of inspiration. In no time, what started as a simple hobby blossomed into Frann Edley's dream to build something truly her own. On March 1, 1995, Sugar Plum Chocolates opened its doors in Northeast Pennsylvania, and with it began a delicious journey centered around one heartfelt mission: to spread joy, one bite at a time. Together with her son, Neil, Frann founded Sugar Plum with a commitment to quality, creativity, and customer care. That dedication quickly turned a small local candy shop into a growing family-run business. Just one year later, Sugar Plum launched its very first website, and by 2000, their handcrafted treats were delighting customers nationwide.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue