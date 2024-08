A pop-up dessert shop is bringing the elegance of European desserts to you. Tapped is a pop-up dessert shop specializing in Belgian chocolate-drizzled strawberries. Inspired by their travels, they bring the elegance of European desserts to Lodi, creating an experience that’s both delicious and simple. Exciting events are on the horizon—catch them at Woo Girl this weekend and The Lodi Grape Festival next month. They look forward to sharing their story and treats with the community!