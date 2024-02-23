Watch CBS News

A Pleo...to Leo

Have you heard? Leonardo DiCaprio is in town to shoot a movie? Seriously, how have you NOT heard that? John's here with a very special plea, and an offer to Leo to PLEASE join us on Good Day for a minute or two!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.