A midtown plant and gift shop is celebrating six years of business with a big sale! Propagate is a plant/gift shop and event space in Midtown. Since 2019, they have been a hub for all things green, gatherings, and community. Alongside the shop, they host weddings, private events, dinners, and community events. This weekend, Propagate celebrates 6 years in midtown! They're celebrating with 30% off the entire shop, collaboration with the Sac Vintage Market- a community pop-up featuring curated vintage vendors, local makers, coffee, and more in their historic space.