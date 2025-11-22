A local family is helping to raise money for families with children battling cancer This Thanksgiving, our family is raising funds to purchase DoorDash gift cards for families with CHILDREN battling CANCER who are inpatient over the holiday. This family knows firsthand how hard hospital stays can be having a child with cancer, especially during special occasions. These gift cards will give families a moment of normalcy whether it's a slice of pie, their favorite meal, or a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and one less worry during their toughest days. Help bring comfort and a taste of home to families who need it most.