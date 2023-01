"A Life Well Lived" author Pam Nolan! Pam Nolan, 96 years young, has created a book about her life entitled, “A Life Well Lived.” In it, she shares the story of her journey through life including moments with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She includes milestones, great accomplishments, family photos, and special memories like her 62nd anniversary in 2007. Molly Riehl is meeting the author, and hearing more of her secrets to a life well lived!