Watch CBS News

A house divided - Cowboys vs. 49ers!

Oh boy, 49er and Cowboy fans IN THE SAME HOUSE? It's gonna get...interesting on Sunday afternoon! Julissa is with Robin (49ers) and Richard (Cowboys) Daniel, finding out how they're gonna get through it!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.