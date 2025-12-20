A Christmas flash mob is popping up all around Sacramento! A flash mob group is entertaining the midtown farmers market today and they still have more stops! Santa’s Surprise Squad is a nonprofit holiday flash-mob dance organization based in Tracy. For the past three years, they’ve traveled throughout the San Joaquin–Bay Area performing pop-up “surprise” dances while raising awareness for children in the California Foster Care System. Each season, they partner with a local foster agency to support the children in their network. This season, the flash-mob highlights include performances at an NBA game, Ghirardelli Square, Vintage Faire Mall, and more.