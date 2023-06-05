88Avenue art

Watch CBS News

Sac State educator Angela Jackson is also a very talented wood artist! She'll be at this weekend's Sacramento Kiwanis Art Fiesta at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, and she's in the studio with Courtney showing us some of her products!
