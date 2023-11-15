Watch CBS News

50th anniversary celebration at Skip's Music!

Tina Macuha is at the new Skip's Music store in Sacramento, with all of their instruments and lessons in one huge building! Their big 50th anniversary celebration is tomorrow night, and Tina's getting a preview of the big event!
